POTTER, Helena Frances (Age 87) February 3, 1933 - June 18, 2020 Helena Frances Potter passed away unexpectedly on June 18, 2020 and was reunited with her husband, Dick Potter. She is survived by her children Judy (Gordon), John (Stacie), Linda, and Jeffrey, also 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was the oldest of five siblings, Margaret (Peggy), Albert (Jimmy), David, and Marianne. She was lovingly known as Mom, Grandma, Sis, and GiGi. Helena was born in Walla Walla, Washington on February 3, 1933. She spent her early childhood in Detroit, Michigan until the family moved back to Spokane where she attended and graduated from North Central High School. After graduation, she worked at the Spokane Public Library while attending Whitworth University. Dick and Helena were married July 13, 1951 and enjoyed 62 years of marriage until his passing in 2013. This wonderful lady found her calling working with residents with special needs at Lakeland Village. She retired in 1988 after 25 years of service. After her retirement, Dick and Helena became snowbirds to Mesa, Arizona. She enjoyed 26 winters there where she made many lifelong friends and enjoyed numerous activities with them. Helena loved attending Broadway musicals, reading, and playing cards with friends and family. She enjoyed good company and could spend hours talking and laughing with anyone. Throughout her life she enjoyed traveling to the Oregon Coast and Hawaii with her family and friends. Helena was her children's most avid cheerleader and attended ALL their various and numerous sporting events. She will be truly missed by many. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 28, 2020.