SCHMUCK, Helene Margaret Helene Margaret (Andersen) Schmuck, age 81 of Denver, Colorado passed peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, November 2, 2019. Helene was born April 20, 1938 in Glendive, Montana to Viggo and Marjory (Frederickson) Andersen. Helene spent her formative years growing up in Sidney, Montana where she graduated Sidney High in 1956. She then pursued her education at Kinman Business University in Spokane, Washington where she met the love of her life Marvin George Schmuck. They were married August 1, 1964 at Larson Air Force Base and enjoyed more than 45 years of marriage and many adventures. Helene loved reading Danielle Steel novels, playing BINGO, and the joy that can be found in eating apple jelly and chocolate, but most of all, Helene loved laughing with her family. Her famous reprisal annually of impersonating the "Jolly Green Giant" for Halloween brought everyone joy. She won 1st prize in a costume contest just days before her passing. Her spry spirit will be sorely missed by her loved ones. A memorial service will be held at Holy Love Lutheran Church in Aurora, CO on Saturday, November 16th at 11 AM. Interment service will be held at Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy, IL at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Newcomer Funeral Home in Denver, CO. www.newcomerdenver.com/Obituary/177636/Helene-Schmuck In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to your local Meals on Wheels.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 9, 2019