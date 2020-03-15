Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hellen Eileen PAGE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PAGE, Helen Eileen March 7th, 2020 saw Helen Eileen Page slip through the ties that bound her to join her beloved husband Frederick (Ted) Smaley Page, mother Hannah Therese Burklund and father Joel Burklund. Born in Deary, Idaho, Eileen excelled in school and followed the war effort to Spokane where she met and married Ted Page. Both built a wonderful business, Janitor's Supply Company, and life together. They were active members of the Spokane Club, the Spokane Country Club and the Plymouth Congregational Church where they made dear and lifelong friends, Eileen was a member of the Spokane Women's Rotary Club where she served as president. Eileen was an elegant,beautiful and playful lady who enjoyed life to it's fullest.Left behind but full of love are her three daughters, Karin Lynn Short (Dan), Penelope Jo Schermer (Gary) and Pamelyn Sue Smith, Eileen has four wonderful grandchildren and took great pride in her four great-grandkids. Eileen was deeply cherished by her family and will be missed dearly. A ceremony of life will be held in the spring at the home of Pamelyn Smith.

