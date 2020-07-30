1/2
McSWEENEY, Henry Allen (Age 94) Henry Allen McSweeney, 94, passed away July 27, 2020 at his home in Colfax due to age related causes. Allen was born on April 17, 1926 in Colfax to Henry and Alice (Porter) McSweeney. He grew up in St. John and attended school there. Following his high school graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he was a part of the Navy Seabees serving in the South Pacific Theater. Upon his honorable discharge he returned to St. John, WA where he married Frances Ratliffe. They made their home in Colfax where he has lived since. He operated McSweeney Tractor Company in Colfax for many years. He was known for always keeping a clean lot. He was a devoted husband and father and always enjoyed spending time with his family. Allen enjoyed collecting slot machines, pinball machines, Model T cars, and lots of other things. Throughout his life, Allen was a devoted part of the Colfax Community. He is survived by his daughter, Linda (LeRoy) Johnson of Pullman, WA; his grandchildren, Jeffery Logan, Scott Logan, Shawn McSweeney, Ryan McSweeney, Mark McSweeney; extended family, James and Jean Logan, Jennifer Perry, Samuel, Stephanie, Dennis and Diana Logan; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances, and by a son, Steve McSweeney. A family graveside service will be held at the St. John Cemetery. Memorial donations are suggested to the Whitman Hospital in Colfax. Bruning Funeral Home is caring for the family. On-line condolences may be made at www.bruningfuneralhome.com.

