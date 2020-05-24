ARGUINCHONA, Dr. Henry B. Dr. Henry B. Arguinchona passed away on May 17, 2020 at age 84, peacefully and surrounded by his family at his home in Spokane, Washington. "Hank" was born on June 11, 1935 in Boise, Idaho, the son of Laura (Luque) and Hilario Arguinchona. He was raised in the family-run boarding house with a strong tradition of Basque family and community. In his teen years he contributed to preserving the Basque culture in Idaho by becoming a founding member of what eventually became the Oinkari Basque Dancers, a performing group which continues to this day. Hank's love of music also germinated in the Basque culture, playing accordion in his early life and carrying that love of music forward to play the guitar in later life. Hank was an avid lifelong learner who also took great pleasure in fly fishing, tennis, reading, cooking and wine-making. Hank attended Boise High School from 1950-53 where he became the Senior Class President and served as the Executive Officer and a Lieutenant-Colonel in the ROTC. He went on to serve in the Air National Guard in college. Hank's interest in science took him to Boise Junior College and the College of Idaho, graduating Pre-med in 1957. He went on to Creighton University Medical School in Omaha, Nebraska and received his medical degree in 1961. Hank completed his internship and four year residency at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington, where he then began his practice in Pathology. In the late 1960s Hank worked with burgeoning Nuclear Medicine technologies, and when the Board of Nuclear Medicine was founded he became among the first physicians in the country to be certified in the field. He served as the Director of Nuclear Medicine at Sacred Heart to establish one of the first departments of its kind. Later, Hank returned his focus to his love of Pathology which he practiced throughout his professional life, also serving as the Assistant Director for the Department of Pathology. Hank devoted his forty-four year medical career to Sacred Heart Medical Center, retiring in 2006. He retained his medical license throughout the rest of his life. Hank is survived by his loving and devoted family, including his wife of 60 years, Kay Arguinchona; their children and spouses Maria Arguinchona (and Peter) Henriksen, Henry (and Karlene) Arguinchona, Anne Arguinchona (and Louis) Vogel, Pat (and Christa) Arguinchona and Paul (and Martha) Arguinchona; and their 13 grandchildren, Olivia, Gabriel, Ellen, Baxter, Joseph, Benjamin, Marie, Christian, Devin, Micah, Jonathan, Elise and Daniel; and by his brother and wife, Larry and Karen Arguinchona of Boise, Idaho. Hank will be remembered for his integrity, his professionalism, his kind heart and generosityand above all, his love of family. A private family service was held at Hennessey of Spokane, Washington on Thursday, May 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to the Tony Arguinchona Memorial Scholarship named fund at Gonzaga University in Spokane, Washington, or the American Heart Association.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 24, 2020.