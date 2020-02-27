Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry BERMAN. View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 PM Temple Beth Am Seattle , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BERMAN, Henry M.D. (Age 79) Henry Berman, M.D. former President and CEO of Group Health Northwest (now Kaiser Permanente} died last week in Seattle at the age of 79. From 1981 to 2006, he pursued a challenging and rewarding career in Spokane and enjoyed a group of friends and colleagues he greatly valued. In 2006, he relocated to Seattle where he worked for several years at Children's Hospital in his specialty, Adolescent Medicine Over the years, he served on a number of boards, including the American Board of Preventive Medicine, the American Board of Medical Management, and the Alliance of Community Health Plans. He was founder and Chair of the Association of Washington Healthcare Plans. He also was actively engaged in youth suicide prevention as a board member and president of the Washington Youth Suicide Prevention Program. In addition to a number of journal articles, Dr. Berman wrote four books on medical issues for a general audience. His most recent, 'Teens and Their Doctors,' recounts the history of adolescent medicine through the words of its founders. His funeral will be held at Temple Beth Am in Seattle at 2 PM on Monday, March 2nd.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 27, 2020

