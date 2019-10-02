Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry E. CRAPO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CRAPO, Henry E. (Age 84) Henry E. Crapo, 84, of Spokane, Washington pass-ed away September 28, 2019 of Lewy bodies with dementia at North Central Care Center. He was born in Fall River, Massachusetts on September 28, 1935. He was the middle of three boys born to Clarence and Eva Crapo. Henry graduated from Diman Regional Vocational Tech High School. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served from 1951 to 1976. He was married to Patricia Ann Crapo on September 4, 1961 in Fall River, Massachusetts. Together they raised one child and enjoyed 42 years of marriage. Henry had a career as an Office of Special Investigation (OSI) Investigator for the United States Air Force. He did an unaccompanied tour in Germany, Turkey and Vietnam. He was also stationed in Japan for four years and many other bases around the United States. After retiring from the Air Force he worked at the Old National Bank and YMCA In Spokane. Then retired for a second time. Then he advocated to go to school and received an A.A. degree in Hotel/Motel Management from Spokane Community College. He was a member of St. Charles Parish and Knights of Columbus Council 683. He had a passion for bowling with the signature move raising a 16 to 18 pound bowling ball above his head and pulling the chain when he thought he had a strike coming. He also enjoyed volunteering at many functions for the Knights of Columbus. While stationed in Florida he was an umpire for Little League baseball teams. He loved spending time with his family and spending the summers with his granddaughter Samantha. He took her fishing, taught her how to care for a yard and how to repaint a garage. He had many nicknames including one special one to his family "Happy Henry" because he always had a big smile on his face. He will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind. He was widowed by Patricia Ann Crapo and survived by daughter Dawn M. Walker, son-in-law Jim T. Walker and granddaughter Samantha C.F. Juarez to cherish his loving memory. He was preceded in death by his father Clarence and mother Eva Crapo and his brothers Roland Nadeau and John Crapo and his sister-in-law Laura. A visitation will be held from 5 PM to 6 PM and followed by a Rosary from 6PM to 7PM on October 7, 2019 at Hennessey Funeral Home in Spokane, WA. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM October 8, 2019 at St. Charles Parish in Spokane, WA. A commitment ceremony with military honors will take place at 10 AM on October 9, 2019 at Holy Cross Cemetery in Spokane, WA. To leave an online condolence to Henry E. Crapo's family, please visit our website at

