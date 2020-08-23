HUMBERT, Henry G. Henry Humbert, 76, of Spokane, WA, passed away, Sunday, August 9, 2020 at his nursing home in Spokane Valley. Henry was born March 7, 1944 in Yakima, WA to George and Jeanne Humbert. He graduated from the Edna E. Davis School for the Deaf. In April of 1972, he married the former Sandra Johnson who preceded him in death. Henry was employed as a pattern maker at Spokane Industries for more than 40 years. He was a kind and gentle man who enjoyed Catholic Mass, building models, trains, and spending time with his friends, family and fellow members of the deaf community. Henry is survived by his son David and his wife Shelly of Spokane; two grandchildren, Stephanie and Della; one great-grandson; a brother, John; a neice, Susan and her husband, Louis; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. Graveside services were held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Holy Cross Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Spokane HOPE (Hearing Oral Program of Excellence). Online tributes may be made at www.holycrossofspokane.org
