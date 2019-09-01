Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry "Hank" HANSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HANSON, Henry "Hank" Henry "Hank" Benjamin Hanson, 78, of Mead passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Hank, born in Newport, WA on July 1, 1941, was raised on Diamond Lake. He was veteran of the Army and Coast Guard and was known to many as their postman of 27 years on Mt. Spokane. He would have celebrated 53 years of marriage on September 3 to his wife, Chris. Hank was the proud father of two daughters, Jill and Valerie. Services will be held at Northview Bible Church on September 3 at 6:30pm. He is survived by his wife, Chris; daughters Jill (Richard) Flatt, Valerie (Steve) Blair; grandchildren, Graham, Grace, Ned, Lucy, Kelsey and great-grandchildren, Rogan, Zander and Zoe; brother, Michael; and nephews, Garth and Travis and numerous grand nieces and nephews. He is no longer in pain and was ready to go home to be with the Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jeff.

HANSON, Henry "Hank" Henry "Hank" Benjamin Hanson, 78, of Mead passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Hank, born in Newport, WA on July 1, 1941, was raised on Diamond Lake. He was veteran of the Army and Coast Guard and was known to many as their postman of 27 years on Mt. Spokane. He would have celebrated 53 years of marriage on September 3 to his wife, Chris. Hank was the proud father of two daughters, Jill and Valerie. Services will be held at Northview Bible Church on September 3 at 6:30pm. He is survived by his wife, Chris; daughters Jill (Richard) Flatt, Valerie (Steve) Blair; grandchildren, Graham, Grace, Ned, Lucy, Kelsey and great-grandchildren, Rogan, Zander and Zoe; brother, Michael; and nephews, Garth and Travis and numerous grand nieces and nephews. He is no longer in pain and was ready to go home to be with the Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jeff. Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close