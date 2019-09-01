HANSON, Henry "Hank" Henry "Hank" Benjamin Hanson, 78, of Mead passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Hank, born in Newport, WA on July 1, 1941, was raised on Diamond Lake. He was veteran of the Army and Coast Guard and was known to many as their postman of 27 years on Mt. Spokane. He would have celebrated 53 years of marriage on September 3 to his wife, Chris. Hank was the proud father of two daughters, Jill and Valerie. Services will be held at Northview Bible Church on September 3 at 6:30pm. He is survived by his wife, Chris; daughters Jill (Richard) Flatt, Valerie (Steve) Blair; grandchildren, Graham, Grace, Ned, Lucy, Kelsey and great-grandchildren, Rogan, Zander and Zoe; brother, Michael; and nephews, Garth and Travis and numerous grand nieces and nephews. He is no longer in pain and was ready to go home to be with the Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jeff.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 1, 2019