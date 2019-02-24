LaPOINTE, Henry Henry was born on November 20, 1964 to Raymond and Margie LaPointe in Escondido, CA. He passed away on February 18, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Henry attended Hoover High School in San Diego. He touched many lives in his 54 years. Henry was loved and respected by those who knew him. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Henry has worked in construction, as a carpet layer and as a cook. He is survived by his wife Debbie of 29 years; his daughter Sarah; son Anthony; step-son Bryan Fritz; and and grandchildren, Phenix, Aleena and Mason. Henry loved going fishing and camping, watching football with his family and occasionally gambling. To Henry his family was everything. Nothing meant more to him. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 28th at 11 AM in the Rose Chapel at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division, with a reception following. A graveside service will follow at 2 PM at Spokane Memorial Gardens, 5909 S. Cheney-Spokane Rd. To share memories or condolences, please visit his tribute page at www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary