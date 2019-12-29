Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry Lewis "Hank" CLAY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CLAY, Henry Lewis (Age 84) Henry Lewis Clay "Hank" was born on April 10, 1935 in Leesburg, Ohio. He died peacefully at home with his daughters at his side on December 11, 2019. He joined the Air Force in January 1955 and stayed for 25 years and one month before retiring as a Master Sergeant. During his service; he was in the military police at many bases and retired from service at Fairchild Air Force Base as the acting head of security. He is survived by his two daughters Denise Schilling, (Chris), Spokane, Michele Clay, Medical Lake; three stepchildren: Tim Albright, (Bernice), Anchorage, Alaska; Tana Hathaway, (Bill), Peton, Colorado; Tom Albright, (Connie), Sterling, Alaska; five grandchildren: Krista Schilling, St. Petersburg, Florida; Eric Clay, (Sarah), Cheney; Kelsey Schilling-Wilson, (Darrin), Spokane; Kaitlin Schilling, Leavenworth, Wa; Jon Abramson, Spokane; and one great-grandson, Eli Clay. Hank was a great volunteer and a member of the Medical Lake community for many years. He as picked once as Volunteer of the Year and lead the Founders Day parade. He was also a member of the in Airway Heights. He will be missed by his many friends in and around Medical Lake. There will be a service at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Medical Lake at 2:15 p.m. on January 10th, 2020; and a celebration of life at the Fischin Hole, April 10 in the evening. It would have been Hank's 85 birthday.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.