CARSTENSEN, Henry Peter III "Pete" (Age 67) Passed away February 28, 2019, in Chandler, Arizona. Pete was born September 15, 1951, in Coulee Dam, WA to Henry Jr. and Yvaughnie Carstensen. He lived his entire life in Almira, WA on the north ridge. He graduated Almira High School in 1969. From there he attended both Spokane Falls Community College and Whitworth College where he played football. As a "baby bull" he met Darcy Geib at a dance at the age of 14. This blooming romance lasted over half a century, almost 50 years of marriage. They were married March 21, 1970. Pete loved sports and farming. There was not a time when he was not either attending a game to watch his children or grandchildren or flipping through sports on the remote endlessly. While his first love was Darcy, his true love was farming. He believed that hard work, perfection, and a good shot of gin could solve the world's problems. He loved a great visit and never turned down a guest who might stop by. Pete's interests also included reading, golfing, finding quality meats for barbecue, and watching his grandchildren. His weeknights and weekends were filled with family activities. He watched everything from an Odessa volleyball game to dance, cheer, and his all-time favorites - football, basketball, and baseball. He was proud of his grandchildren and made sure he could encourage them to go after their dreams. Pete was an active member of the Almira community and Lincoln County. He served on various committees throughout his life. He loved coaching and connecting with people. He built many connections with people with whom he enjoyed visiting and having a good laugh. Through all these experiences he was able to show the importance of community. And perhaps, many saw his stubbornness, too. Pete is preceded in death by his grandparents Mr. and Mrs. Henry Carstensen Sr., Mr. and Mrs. Vaughn White, and his In-laws Mr. and Mrs. Maurice Geib. Pete is survived by a family that really loved him; his wife Darcy and their three children, Jody and Paul Schmidt, HP and Cory Carstensen, and Cameron and Nicole Carstensen; 10 grandchildren Carsten, Brenna, Becca, Drew, Nathan, Reegan, Cade, Kaelynn, Harper, and Trent; his parents Jr and Yvaughnie Carstensen; siblings Yvaughn (Sissy) and Jack Thompkins and Mike and Lorie Carstensen; many nephews, nieces, and their families. A memorial will be held March 29, 2019, at the Almira Gymnasium at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Almira Community Center, P.O. Box 211, Almira, WA 99103. Strate Funeral Home of Grand Coulee, Washington is assisting the family with services. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

