ELLER, Henry R. Capt., USMC Ret. (Age 95) Spokane Valley, WA Henry passed away at home on February 25, 2019. Survived is his spouse of 50 years Mary M. Eller; children Marlie French, John Eller, Frank Eller; a very special niece Simmie Martinez; sister Frances Olsen; nephews and nieces; and a special friend Cherry Rampley. Predeceased by his son Hank Eller. Henry served in the Marine Corps during WWII, Korea and Vietnam and was honorably discharged after 27 years. Medals and Citations were many. A private service with military honors will be held for immediate family and friends at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to .
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henry R. Capt. USMC Ret. ELLER.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 17, 2019