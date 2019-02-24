Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Clinton "Bud" TRANSUE. View Sign

TRANSUE, Herbert Clinton "Bud" 7/23/1939 - 2/11/2019 Bud Passed away at his home in Millwood, WA on February 11th, 2019. Herb was born to Lucille and Gerald Transue in Pennsylvania. He was the youngest of three sons. He spent his early years living in Richmond, VA. As a teenager he and his parents moved to Butte, MT where he graduated from Butte High in 1958. Living there he met the love of his life, Barbara Brandl. There they were married in 1960 and spent 54 wonderful years together until her passing in 2014. After high school Herb joined the Navy and became a Sub-Mariner. He was stationed in Honolulu, HI. He proudly served aboard the Submarine: USS Tang. After the Navy he moved his small family state side, eventually settling in Millwood WA. It was there he and his wife raised their family and hosted extended family, friends and neighbors in their home. His favorite pastime was on his boat with his wife trolling for the "big" one on Priest Lake. He worked at Kaiser aluminum for over 35 years. He is preceded in Heaven by his loving wife Barbara Transue; his parents Lucille and Gerald Transue; and his brothers Jerry and Norman Transue. He is survived by his sisters-in-law Phyllis Solberg, Joyce Rickel (Murv); his daughter Kolene Transue; his son and daughter-in-law Clinton and Kim Transue; six grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews and neighbors that he cherished and loved dearly. Any donations can be made in his name to . Services were held at St. Joseph Cemetery Chapel. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 24, 2019

