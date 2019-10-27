Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herbert Eugene "Herb" RALING Sr.. View Sign Service Information Riplinger Funeral Home & Crematory - Spokane 4305 N. Division St. Spokane , WA 99207 (509)-483-8558 Send Flowers Obituary

RALING, Herbert Eugene Sr. Herbert "Herb" Raling, 88, left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Herb was born in Larimer, PA, one of ten children, to Robena and Harrison Raling on April 30, 1931. He moved his family from Irwin, PA to Spokane in 1969. Herb served as a commissioner for Colbert and Whitworth Water Districts for 20 years. Herb was an auto mechanic by trade and co-owner of Kellogg's Service until he retired in 1993. Herb and his wife enjoyed many years of travel and were members of the Winnebago Inland Empire Explorers. Herb loved the Lord and attended the First Church of the Nazarene. Herb is survived by his wife of 70 years, Naomi, and their surviving children, Kathie Auckerman (Cal), Sandy Jenkins (Don), Bev Irvin (Rex), and Ruth Lucas (Floyd). In addition to six children, Herb had 20 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Herb was preceded in death by his daughter, Sharon Oki, and son, Herbert "Chip" Raling, Jr., as well as great-granddaughter, Candace Smith. Visitation will be held on Monday, October 28th, between the hours of 9AM and 7PM at RIPLINGER FUNERAL HOME, 4305 N. DIVISION, SPOKANE, WA 99207. Service will be held at the First Church of the Nazarene, 9004 N. Country Homes Blvd., at 1:30 PM on Tuesday, October 29, with graveside service at Fairmount Memorial Park and reception following at the church. GUESTBOOK:

