Herbert H. "Herb" THORNTON
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
THORNTON, Herbert H. "Herb" (Age 91) Herbert H. Thornton, "Herb", age 91, passed away May 8, 2020 at his residence in Coeur d'Alene, ID. Herb was born November 15, 1928, in Hazelhurst, GA to Arthur and Ruth Thornton. Herb served in the military. He was stationed in France, Germany, then stateside in Yaak, MT. He met Claudia A. Martin, who became his wife in 1953. He left the military and settled in Claudia's hometown of Bonners Ferry, ID. Herb worked at J.B. Wages Enco that later became Les Schwab for 56 years. Herb's interests were golf, fishing, hunting, camping, and playing cribbage and pinochle with friends and family. He was a member of the United Methodist Church. Herb was predeceased by his siblings Lankford, Allan, Bernice, James, Gene, and Ronnie. Herb is survived by his wife, Claudia of 66 years, his son, Allan Thornton and wife Kathi, daughter Lisa and husband Mike Gunderson, four grandchildren Robert Thornton, Keri and husband David Fauteaux, Pharon Holt and wife Dionna, and Emmy and husband James Kitchen. Blessed with twelve great-grandchildren Angelique and husband Michael O'Brien, Armon and wife Halley Rios, Jacob, James, and Isaiah Fauteaux, Ayden Reed, Clay and Layke Thornton, Jameson and Aeden "Skittles" Kitchen, Vincent and Costello Holt. Also surviving, is Jeanette Thornton wife of his late brother Gene and Ilene Thornton wife of his late brother James A very special thank you to Ruth and Larry Loveland for their love and friendship, and for always being there for Mom and Dad over the years. Herb was a loving and dedicated family man, good friend to all, and always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be missed. Rest in Peace. Please do not send flowers due to the limited space in their assisted living apartment. Cards and letters are most welcome. Due to Covid19 a memorial is planned for a later date. YATEST FUNERAL HOME, Coeur d'Alene, ID.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Gathering
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Yates Funeral Homes & Crematory
744 N 4Th St
Coeur D Alene, ID 83814
(208) 664-3151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest in Peace.
Washington State
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved