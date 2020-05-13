THORNTON, Herbert H. "Herb" (Age 91) Herbert H. Thornton, "Herb", age 91, passed away May 8, 2020 at his residence in Coeur d'Alene, ID. Herb was born November 15, 1928, in Hazelhurst, GA to Arthur and Ruth Thornton. Herb served in the military. He was stationed in France, Germany, then stateside in Yaak, MT. He met Claudia A. Martin, who became his wife in 1953. He left the military and settled in Claudia's hometown of Bonners Ferry, ID. Herb worked at J.B. Wages Enco that later became Les Schwab for 56 years. Herb's interests were golf, fishing, hunting, camping, and playing cribbage and pinochle with friends and family. He was a member of the United Methodist Church. Herb was predeceased by his siblings Lankford, Allan, Bernice, James, Gene, and Ronnie. Herb is survived by his wife, Claudia of 66 years, his son, Allan Thornton and wife Kathi, daughter Lisa and husband Mike Gunderson, four grandchildren Robert Thornton, Keri and husband David Fauteaux, Pharon Holt and wife Dionna, and Emmy and husband James Kitchen. Blessed with twelve great-grandchildren Angelique and husband Michael O'Brien, Armon and wife Halley Rios, Jacob, James, and Isaiah Fauteaux, Ayden Reed, Clay and Layke Thornton, Jameson and Aeden "Skittles" Kitchen, Vincent and Costello Holt. Also surviving, is Jeanette Thornton wife of his late brother Gene and Ilene Thornton wife of his late brother James A very special thank you to Ruth and Larry Loveland for their love and friendship, and for always being there for Mom and Dad over the years. Herb was a loving and dedicated family man, good friend to all, and always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be missed. Rest in Peace. Please do not send flowers due to the limited space in their assisted living apartment. Cards and letters are most welcome. Due to Covid19 a memorial is planned for a later date. YATEST FUNERAL HOME, Coeur d'Alene, ID.



