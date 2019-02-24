Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herman LEESTMA. View Sign

LEESTMA, Herman Herman Leestma was born December 23, 1925 in Jenison MI, to David and Gertrude Leestma. Herman was educated in Michigan and was in the U.S. Navy during WW II. He is a 1952 graduate of Calvin Seminary. Herman became an ordained minister on October 2, 1952. Herman married his beloved Melba Ruth DeBoer on August 8, 1950. Herman and Melba had seven children from 1951-1960. They spent 62 years together until she passed in April of 2012. Herman's first church was Morrison CRC in Morrison Illinois, followed by Immanuel CRC, Muskegon MI in 1957. In 1964 Rev. Leestma accepted a call to Lakewood CRC in Long Beach CA. In 1970 Rev. Leestma answered the call for Calvin CRC in Spokane, WA. From 1986 until his retirement in 1991 Rev Leestma was at the Enumclaw CRC church. Herman retired from active ministry in 1991 and settled in Spokane Valley. He attended First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed great fellowship with the many people he met while attending not only church but many different groups. In his younger years Herman enjoyed hiking and camping. He once hiked to the top of Mt. Whitney. After retiring he and Melba could be found most Saturdays at Arby's providing fellowship and inspiration to others. Herman was preceded in death by his parents, brother John, sister Jess and his wife Melba. He is survived by his seven children: David, Francis Browder (John), Glenys, Randall, Harley (Cathy), Jon (Donna), Franklin (Denise). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren (+ 2 due in May). Rev. Leestma, Dad, Paka (Friesian for Grandpa), Herm, "The Boss" will fondly be remembered for his hat, walking cane, and his love of ice cream. A Memorial will be held on March 9th, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 318 S. Cedar in Spokane, WA at 2:00 pm. In leu of flowers please consider donating in Rev. Herman Leestma's name to . Herman was a believer in supporting various charities. Cards may be sent to 5512 Allen RD, ELK WA 99009.

LEESTMA, Herman Herman Leestma was born December 23, 1925 in Jenison MI, to David and Gertrude Leestma. Herman was educated in Michigan and was in the U.S. Navy during WW II. He is a 1952 graduate of Calvin Seminary. Herman became an ordained minister on October 2, 1952. Herman married his beloved Melba Ruth DeBoer on August 8, 1950. Herman and Melba had seven children from 1951-1960. They spent 62 years together until she passed in April of 2012. Herman's first church was Morrison CRC in Morrison Illinois, followed by Immanuel CRC, Muskegon MI in 1957. In 1964 Rev. Leestma accepted a call to Lakewood CRC in Long Beach CA. In 1970 Rev. Leestma answered the call for Calvin CRC in Spokane, WA. From 1986 until his retirement in 1991 Rev Leestma was at the Enumclaw CRC church. Herman retired from active ministry in 1991 and settled in Spokane Valley. He attended First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed great fellowship with the many people he met while attending not only church but many different groups. In his younger years Herman enjoyed hiking and camping. He once hiked to the top of Mt. Whitney. After retiring he and Melba could be found most Saturdays at Arby's providing fellowship and inspiration to others. Herman was preceded in death by his parents, brother John, sister Jess and his wife Melba. He is survived by his seven children: David, Francis Browder (John), Glenys, Randall, Harley (Cathy), Jon (Donna), Franklin (Denise). He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren (+ 2 due in May). Rev. Leestma, Dad, Paka (Friesian for Grandpa), Herm, "The Boss" will fondly be remembered for his hat, walking cane, and his love of ice cream. A Memorial will be held on March 9th, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 318 S. Cedar in Spokane, WA at 2:00 pm. In leu of flowers please consider donating in Rev. Herman Leestma's name to . Herman was a believer in supporting various charities. Cards may be sent to 5512 Allen RD, ELK WA 99009. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations