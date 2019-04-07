Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herschel STOOPS. View Sign

STOOPS, Herschel September 27, 1932 - April 5, 2019 Hersch has gone on to meet his buddies for a round of golf and maybe a bit of pool at the big course in the sky. Herschel A. Stoops was born in 1932 in Springfield, Missouri and passed peacefully on April 5, 2019 at his home in Hurricane, Utah with his wife, sons and daughter at his side. His big personality will certainly be missed. He was a US Army veteran, drafted during the Korean Conflict and serving during the Cold War years in the 1950s. He made a success of himself and his family, eventually settling in Spokane, Washington where he led his sales team throughout Washington, Idaho and Montana. His influence was felt far and wide, propelling his children and grandchildren through advanced college degrees and inspiring countless others to strive for every goal in their life. He believed hard work and education were the basis for success. Herschel is survived by his spouse Barb; children Kevin (Tracy), Tom (Tracy), Sandy, Lisa (Mike) and Kelly (Allen); grandchildren Jamie, Kira, Kerrie (Mike), Beth, Ashley, Nick, Casey, Katie, Sarah, and Emily; and great-granddaughters Penelope and Piper. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the School of the Ozarks; Herschel was impressed by the quality of their students, their honest work ethic, and the products from their efforts.

STOOPS, Herschel September 27, 1932 - April 5, 2019 Hersch has gone on to meet his buddies for a round of golf and maybe a bit of pool at the big course in the sky. Herschel A. Stoops was born in 1932 in Springfield, Missouri and passed peacefully on April 5, 2019 at his home in Hurricane, Utah with his wife, sons and daughter at his side. His big personality will certainly be missed. He was a US Army veteran, drafted during the Korean Conflict and serving during the Cold War years in the 1950s. He made a success of himself and his family, eventually settling in Spokane, Washington where he led his sales team throughout Washington, Idaho and Montana. His influence was felt far and wide, propelling his children and grandchildren through advanced college degrees and inspiring countless others to strive for every goal in their life. He believed hard work and education were the basis for success. Herschel is survived by his spouse Barb; children Kevin (Tracy), Tom (Tracy), Sandy, Lisa (Mike) and Kelly (Allen); grandchildren Jamie, Kira, Kerrie (Mike), Beth, Ashley, Nick, Casey, Katie, Sarah, and Emily; and great-granddaughters Penelope and Piper. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the School of the Ozarks; Herschel was impressed by the quality of their students, their honest work ethic, and the products from their efforts. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 7, 2019

