FIELDS, Hildreth Maxie "Max" (Age 85) Max Fields passed away peacefully March 7, 2019 at the Spokane Veteran's Home after losing a hard-fought battle with liver cancer. He was born October 16, 1933 in Baxley, GA to Hildreth Paul and Lorene Fields. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16th from 10am 4pm at Heritage Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 18th at 3:30pm at Heritage Funeral Home. Max will be laid to rest at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery in Baxley, GA.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hildreth Maxie "Max" FIELDS.
Heritage Funeral & Cremation
508 North Government Way
Spokane, WA 99224
(509) 838-8900
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 13, 2019