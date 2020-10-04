1/1
Hilmi I MAVIOGLU M.D.
MAVIOGLU, Hilmi I., M.D. Hilmi I. Mavioglu, M.D. died at age 94 on August 25, 2020 in his home in Spokane, WA. He was born on May 3, 1926 in Develi, Turkey. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Nichols Mavioglu, his parents, Ismail and Nesli Mavioglu, and his three brothers. He is survived by his daughter, Nesli Suzanne Mavioglu-Firestone (husband Kirk M. Firestone), and son Kurt Ismail Mavioglu and one sister living in Turkey. Hilmi was a poet active in the Spokane Poetry Club. He retired with 37 years of service from the Mann Grandstaff VA Medical Center as Chief of Internal Medicine. There will be a Memorial Celebration of Life honoring the life of Hilmi I. Mavioglu on October 10, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the Audubon Park in Spokane. This will be held on the west side of the Park.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 4, 2020.
