LUCAS, H.L. "Lindy" (Age 91) H.L. "Lindy" Lucas, age 91, died on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019 at the Guardian Angel Assisted Living in Liberty Lake, Washington. He was always up for a joke and dinners with family. He was kind and generous to those in need. He was born January 15th, 1928 in Tampa, Florida. Lindy went on to serve in both the United States Navy and United States Army from 1945 to 1948. On March 14th, 1954 he married Beverly N. Willms in Cheney, Washington. Beverly preceded him in death in March 2017. He was the Maintenance Supervisor for Eastern Washington University for most of his career. He was past President of the local labor Union and President of the Cheney Lions Club as well as an active member of the Cheney Odd Fellows. He was active in the Cheney Rodeo Association as well as the local American Legion Hall. He is survived by his three children, Laura Rankin, William Lucas, and Karen Hankel; seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held on April 20th at 11 am at Cheney Funeral Chapel, 1632 West First Street, Cheney, WA, followed by a reception with provided food at the Cheney Community Church, 1307 3rd Street, Cheney, WA. Following the reception, a graveside service will take place at Spokane Memorial Gardens, 5909 Cheney/Spokane Road. CHENEY FUNERAL CHAPEL, CHENEY, WA. Online guest book at

