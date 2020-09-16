1/1
Holly BRUNNER
1958 - 2020
BRUNNER, Holly Early on the morning of September 12th, 2020, Holly Brunner joined her earthly and Heavenly Father in peaceful eternity after a lengthy battle with degenerative muscle disease. Holly was born in Redlands, CA on April 24, 1958 to Barbara and Ron Stebbins. After graduating from Redlands High School, she worked at various hardware stores as a checker, stocker and bookkeeper. Holly enjoyed country music, bowling and bunco. She was always available to talk or offer a shoulder and she made many friends throughout her life. Holly was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Stebbins. She is survived by her husband Mike Bunner, their daughter Melinda Simms, her mother Barbara Skinner and siblings Kathi Stebbins, David Lee Stebbins, Thomas Stebbins and Gary Stebbins, as well as a multitude of family and friends who will all miss her terribly. Services will be planned for a later date. To view and sign Holly's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lauer Funeral Home
204 N Main St
Deer Park, WA 99006
(509) 276-7000
