Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Horst Eberhard "Eb" HIRSCH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HIRSCH, Dr. Horst Eberhard "Eb" Dr. Horst Eberhard ("Eb") Hirsch passed away on April 13, 2019, in Spokane, Washington. Eb was born in Woelsendorf, Germany on July 26, 1933 to Emilie and Albert Hirsch. His childhood and youth were shaped by World War II and life in a small Bavarian mining town. After earning his doctorate in Chemical Engineering from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, he married Helga Gruber and they began the first of many adventures together when he accepted a postdoctoral fellowship from Canada's National Research Council at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, BC, Canada. They subsequently moved to Trail, BC, where Eb began a successful 27 year career with Cominco. He co-authored several patents and publications during his time at Cominco and led efforts to develop semi-insulating gallium arsenide wafers, a project which was honored with the Gold Medal for Innovation by the prestigious Canada Awards for Excellence. Eb fully enjoyed the many outdoor activities available in the region surrounding Trail, skiing at Red Mountain almost every weekend during the winter and fishing, hunting or camping in the summer. Eb and Helga raised their three daughters Manon, Fabi, and Erin in Trail. He taught them all to ski and to swim at a young age and introduced them to the great outdoors through many road trips around western Canada and the US. In 1984, with Manon and Fabi already attending the University of British Columbia, the rest of the family moved to Spokane when Eb became President and CEO of Cominco Electronic Materials. After retiring from Johnson Matthey (JM had acquired Cominco Electronic Materials), Eb started a new business venture - HT Metals - with a longtime friend and colleague. He continued to be active in the business until his passing. After moving to Spokane, Eb and Helga continued to enjoy skiing at the local mountains, most frequently at Silver Mountain in Kellogg, Idaho. They skied several days a week until only four years ago, at which time Eb begrudgingly hung up their skis for good to avoid risking injury. Eb was instrumental in getting his grandchildren on skis and was thrilled to find that they shared his love of the slopes. When the snow finally melted, he transitioned with ease to the golf course. He frequently visited his daughters and their families and felt fortunate to share every Christmas and many special birthdays with the entire family together. Just in the past year, the whole family gathered in Leavenworth, WA, for Eb's 85th birthday and again in Tucson, AZ, for Christmas. Eb is survived by Helga, his wife of 58 years; and his three daughters and their families - Manon and Michael Staiger (Gibsons, BC), Fabi and Matt Kruse and grandchildren Anna and Ben (Tucson, AZ), and Erin and Justyn Federmeyer (Seattle, WA). He was predeceased by his brother Hermann Hirsch, and his parents. At Eb's request, there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers or donations, please work towards peace on earth, the goal that was most important to him.

HIRSCH, Dr. Horst Eberhard "Eb" Dr. Horst Eberhard ("Eb") Hirsch passed away on April 13, 2019, in Spokane, Washington. Eb was born in Woelsendorf, Germany on July 26, 1933 to Emilie and Albert Hirsch. His childhood and youth were shaped by World War II and life in a small Bavarian mining town. After earning his doctorate in Chemical Engineering from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, he married Helga Gruber and they began the first of many adventures together when he accepted a postdoctoral fellowship from Canada's National Research Council at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, BC, Canada. They subsequently moved to Trail, BC, where Eb began a successful 27 year career with Cominco. He co-authored several patents and publications during his time at Cominco and led efforts to develop semi-insulating gallium arsenide wafers, a project which was honored with the Gold Medal for Innovation by the prestigious Canada Awards for Excellence. Eb fully enjoyed the many outdoor activities available in the region surrounding Trail, skiing at Red Mountain almost every weekend during the winter and fishing, hunting or camping in the summer. Eb and Helga raised their three daughters Manon, Fabi, and Erin in Trail. He taught them all to ski and to swim at a young age and introduced them to the great outdoors through many road trips around western Canada and the US. In 1984, with Manon and Fabi already attending the University of British Columbia, the rest of the family moved to Spokane when Eb became President and CEO of Cominco Electronic Materials. After retiring from Johnson Matthey (JM had acquired Cominco Electronic Materials), Eb started a new business venture - HT Metals - with a longtime friend and colleague. He continued to be active in the business until his passing. After moving to Spokane, Eb and Helga continued to enjoy skiing at the local mountains, most frequently at Silver Mountain in Kellogg, Idaho. They skied several days a week until only four years ago, at which time Eb begrudgingly hung up their skis for good to avoid risking injury. Eb was instrumental in getting his grandchildren on skis and was thrilled to find that they shared his love of the slopes. When the snow finally melted, he transitioned with ease to the golf course. He frequently visited his daughters and their families and felt fortunate to share every Christmas and many special birthdays with the entire family together. Just in the past year, the whole family gathered in Leavenworth, WA, for Eb's 85th birthday and again in Tucson, AZ, for Christmas. Eb is survived by Helga, his wife of 58 years; and his three daughters and their families - Manon and Michael Staiger (Gibsons, BC), Fabi and Matt Kruse and grandchildren Anna and Ben (Tucson, AZ), and Erin and Justyn Federmeyer (Seattle, WA). He was predeceased by his brother Hermann Hirsch, and his parents. At Eb's request, there will be no funeral services. In lieu of flowers or donations, please work towards peace on earth, the goal that was most important to him. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close