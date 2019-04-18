Obituary Guest Book View Sign

FAUX, Howard C. (Age 91) Howard C. Faux, passed away, with his family by his side, on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The Vigil/Rosary Services will be at 7:00pm, Monday, April 22nd, in St. Joseph's Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00am, Tuesday in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Sandpoint, Idaho. Howard was born in Buhl, Idaho on July 11, 1927, the son of Clint and Dora Faux. He graduated from high school in Buhl and then joined the US Navy, serving during World War II, becoming a member of the "Great Generation." He earned his Bachelor's degree, from the University of Idaho in Business Administration in 1949. He also graduated from the Pacific Coast Banking School, a branch of the University of Washington in Seattle. Howard married Mary Sandell on September. 3, 1950, in Burley, Idaho. He later lived in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho working for Idaho First National Bank, being transferred to the Sandpoint Branch in 1962. He was the manager and vice-president for many years, spending 42 years as a North Idaho Banker. He would later become a real estate broker, selling real estate in the Sandpoint area. He was an active member of the Sandpoint Kiwanis and a lifelong member of the B.P.O.E. He had coached little league baseball for seven years, bowled with the Cherry Pickers League, enjoyed shooting pool and playing golf. He served on the Hospital Board for over 30 years and was an original member of the Healing Garden, representing the Hospital Board. Howard was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, was a lector for 30 years and enjoyed leading the Rosary. He is survived by his wife, of 68 years, Mary Faux in Sandpoint; six children Christine (Mark) LaMoreaux in Moscow, ID; Russell Faux in Boston, MA; Priscilla Faux in Redmond, OR; Sarah Faux in Sandpoint; MARY Catherine (Dave) Gressard in Moscow, ID; and Laura Kay (Sean) Donnelly in Sandpoint. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters Nelda Reynolds in Buhl, ID; Nelma Howard in Jerome, ID. Howard is also survived by his "Beloved Boston Red Sox". He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Peter John. Family and friends are invited to sign Howard's online guestbook at

FAUX, Howard C. (Age 91) Howard C. Faux, passed away, with his family by his side, on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The Vigil/Rosary Services will be at 7:00pm, Monday, April 22nd, in St. Joseph's Catholic Church. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00am, Tuesday in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Sandpoint, Idaho. Howard was born in Buhl, Idaho on July 11, 1927, the son of Clint and Dora Faux. He graduated from high school in Buhl and then joined the US Navy, serving during World War II, becoming a member of the "Great Generation." He earned his Bachelor's degree, from the University of Idaho in Business Administration in 1949. He also graduated from the Pacific Coast Banking School, a branch of the University of Washington in Seattle. Howard married Mary Sandell on September. 3, 1950, in Burley, Idaho. He later lived in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho working for Idaho First National Bank, being transferred to the Sandpoint Branch in 1962. He was the manager and vice-president for many years, spending 42 years as a North Idaho Banker. He would later become a real estate broker, selling real estate in the Sandpoint area. He was an active member of the Sandpoint Kiwanis and a lifelong member of the B.P.O.E. He had coached little league baseball for seven years, bowled with the Cherry Pickers League, enjoyed shooting pool and playing golf. He served on the Hospital Board for over 30 years and was an original member of the Healing Garden, representing the Hospital Board. Howard was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, was a lector for 30 years and enjoyed leading the Rosary. He is survived by his wife, of 68 years, Mary Faux in Sandpoint; six children Christine (Mark) LaMoreaux in Moscow, ID; Russell Faux in Boston, MA; Priscilla Faux in Redmond, OR; Sarah Faux in Sandpoint; MARY Catherine (Dave) Gressard in Moscow, ID; and Laura Kay (Sean) Donnelly in Sandpoint. Also surviving are numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters Nelda Reynolds in Buhl, ID; Nelma Howard in Jerome, ID. Howard is also survived by his "Beloved Boston Red Sox". He was preceded in death by his parents and his son Peter John. Family and friends are invited to sign Howard's online guestbook at www.coffeltfuneral.com . Funeral arrangements are under the direction of COFFELT FUNERAL SERVICE, Sandpoint, ID. Funeral Home Coffelt Funeral Service - Sandpoint

109 N. Division Ave. P.O. Box 949

Sandpoint , ID 83864

(208) 263-3133 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close