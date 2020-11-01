COLLISON, Howard E. Howard E. Collison was born to Edie and Don Collison on September 16, 1940, in the Spokane Valley where he spent most of his life, and died on October 20, 2020, at the age of 80. After high school, Howard joined the Navy Seabees and was stationed in Korea. He returned to Spokane after his service and never tired of recounting stories about the men he served with and the camaraderie they developed. The skills Howard first nurtured as a Seabee became his life's work in a wide variety of hands-on occupations until he retired. He had a passion for vintage automobiles and loved photo- graphing them at car shows. When he wasn't customizing a car, Howard remodeled every house he lived in. Even then he always found time to lend a helping hand to family and friends. During retirement he turned his skills toward restoring motor homes he and his soul mate and spouse, Marge, would then travel in on a variety of road adventures. These trips fed his love of the outdoors, fishing, and attending garage sales and auctions. As he slowed down, Howard devoted more time to his coin collecting, painting pictures, and organizing his vintage car photos. He became a connoisseur of the best breakfasts in Spokane, which also fed his love of socializing. He loved large family dinners on every occasion surrounded by those he loved, regaling them with a lifetime of stories of his workplace adventures and accomplishments. He and his stories will never be forgotten. Howard was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Debra, and two siblings. He is survived by two brothers, one sister, his loving wife, Marge, son Steve (Sue), daughter Kim, stepchildren Mark Simpson, Chris (David) Simpson, Teri (Paddy) Inman, Trish Simpson, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom will have a celebration of Howard's life at a later date. If you would like to leave an online condolence for Howard's family, you may do so at https://obituaries.neptunesociety.com/obituaries/spokane-wa/howard-collison-9860233
