LEWIS, Howard E. "Gene" A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away Friday, April 17th, 2020 in Spokane, WA, at the age of 77. Gene, the youngest of three, was born in National City, CA on June 10th, 1942 to Howard D. Lewis and Beatrice M. Lewis. He graduated from Elmira High School in 1959. Gene then served in the Navy from 1959-1965. He found the love of his life, Judith D. Lewis "Judy", and on September 28th, 1974, they were married in Eugene, OR. He enjoyed his 25 year career as a Truck Driver for local Eugene and Spokane Dairy companies. Many years of memories were made with family, who had neighboring Pend Oreille river properties, and also with their cherished friends. As a musically inclined man, Gene was passionate about the harmonica which he would often carry around in his front shirt pocket. Upon his retirement, he and his wife played in the band, the Mountain Musicians, for three years before finding their "band family", the Country Jammers, where they entertained at community events such as weddings, churches, fairgrounds, retirement centers, the Newman Lake Tri Community Grange, etc. Gene was a kind-hearted and soft-spoken family man who loved life, music, people, and black coffee. Speaking of coffee, Gene was a regular at the Sportsman for his morning coffee with friends for many years. Another passion of Gene's was his love of classic cars. He joined the Model-T Club in 1997 when he bought his teal 1927 Model-T Pickup Truck. In 2002, he bought a 1950 Chevy Deluxe. Gene and Judy enjoyed meeting with fellow classic car lovers at car shows throughout the years. For Gene, classic cars became a bridge to bring him closer to people, whom he loved dearly. Gene is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Beatrice, and daughter, Tammy. Gene is survived by his beautiful wife of 46 years, Judy; brother Tom Lewis and wife Kathryn Lewis of Ogden, UT, and sister Glenna Cameron of Federal Way, WA; as well as daughter Connie Hill and her husband Eric Hill, daughter Sandy Purkey, son Gerold "Jerry" Purkey, and daughter Thera Lewis; along with nine grandchildren, who endearingly called him "Bapa", two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will pay their respects at a private graveside ceremony at Wild Rose Cemetery in Deer Park, WA. To sign Gene's online guestbook, please visit

