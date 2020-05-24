JENSEN, Howard L. Howard L. Jensen passed away in the early morning of May 9, 2020 at the age of 96. Howard was born October 9, 1923 in Hyrum, Utah. He was the fourth of seven children born to Leslie Jensen and Maria Kohler Jensen. Howard was raised on a farm and learned the importance of hard work. He attended Cyprus High School where he excelled in scholastics and fine tuned his natural athletic abilities. He was on the track and field team competing in the 1/2 mile, the mile and the high jump. At the age of 19, Howard was drafted into World War II and became a pilot in the US Air Force. After the war, he continued his military service for another 22 years and was also a Veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars. In 1964, he retired from the military while holding the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Following his distinguished military career, he became a General Agent for the John Hancock Insurance Company for 22 years. Within that role, he was responsible for offices throughout Spokane, the Tri-Cities area, and Montana. His walls are covered with National Awards and accommodations for his achievements and accomplishments while with John Hancock Insurance. In 1939, he married Bertha Pearce (later divorced) they had a daughter, Patricia. In 1949, he married Bonnie Sherman and they later adopted a baby and named him David. Sadly, Howard was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie and both of his children. Howard and Bonnie were happily married for 64 years and now are together again. Howard was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Howard was an avid golfer. He mastered the art of wood carving. Howard will be remembered for his quick wit, incredible memory, his great sense of humor, his Patriotism and his love of Country, his generosity, and cheerful disposition. Howard was loved and respected by all who had the pleasure of knowing him and he will be greatly missed. Howard is survived by one brother, three granddaughters, three great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren.



