Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Leroy HERRICK. View Sign Service Information Lauer Funeral Home 204 N Main St Deer Park , WA 99006 (509)-276-7000 Send Flowers Obituary

HERRICK, Howard Leroy (Age 84) On Sunday, December 1st, 2019, Howard Leroy Herrick, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 84. Howard was born December 20, 1934 in Kettle Falls, Washington in the backseat of a car, to Howard Leslie and Verla Mae Herrick. He graduated from Kettle Falls High School in 1953. Following his high school graduation, he began working at Kaiser Aluminum in Spokane, WA and remained there 43 years until his retirement in 1997. The same year he graduated high school and began his lifelong career at Kaiser he also joined the Marines. Howard married the love of his life, Joanne Blaisdell, on May 20, 1958 in Spokane, Washington. They resided in Deer Park, WA where they raised their three girls. Howard loved the outdoors, especially time in the woods, hunting, fishing, boating, camping and maintaining his 40 treed acres south of Deer Park, WA. He thrived on his time with family, attending his grandchildren's sporting events, concerts, plays and graduations. He took pride in making sure his kids and grandkids knew the value of a solid work ethic, but also how to enjoy life. He spent countless hours with his family on Lake Roosevelt from his early childhood through the Summer of 2019. He was easygoing, always upbeat and had a twinkle in his deep blue eyes that left a lasting impression. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Verla, his sister Francis Hodge and brother Larry Herrick. He is survived by his brother Donald "Donnie" Herrick, beloved wife Joanne, daughters Linda Wolf, Cheryl (Mitch) Yoke, Cindy Giles, son James (Flora) Nenema, grandchildren Lance (Jen) Wolf, Lucas Wolf, Ryan (Leah) Yoke, Rachel Yoke, Justin (Lauren) Yoke, Lindsay Giles, Davis Giles, Salina (Robert Neal) Nenema, James Jr. (Sarah) Nenema, Paul (Autumn) Nenema, and his 15 great-grandchildren. The family will hold a celebration of life at the Open Door Congregational Church in Deer Park, WA on Saturday, December 14th at 11:00am. A reception will follow at the Deer Park Eagles Club. To sign Howard's online guestbook, please visit:

HERRICK, Howard Leroy (Age 84) On Sunday, December 1st, 2019, Howard Leroy Herrick, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 84. Howard was born December 20, 1934 in Kettle Falls, Washington in the backseat of a car, to Howard Leslie and Verla Mae Herrick. He graduated from Kettle Falls High School in 1953. Following his high school graduation, he began working at Kaiser Aluminum in Spokane, WA and remained there 43 years until his retirement in 1997. The same year he graduated high school and began his lifelong career at Kaiser he also joined the Marines. Howard married the love of his life, Joanne Blaisdell, on May 20, 1958 in Spokane, Washington. They resided in Deer Park, WA where they raised their three girls. Howard loved the outdoors, especially time in the woods, hunting, fishing, boating, camping and maintaining his 40 treed acres south of Deer Park, WA. He thrived on his time with family, attending his grandchildren's sporting events, concerts, plays and graduations. He took pride in making sure his kids and grandkids knew the value of a solid work ethic, but also how to enjoy life. He spent countless hours with his family on Lake Roosevelt from his early childhood through the Summer of 2019. He was easygoing, always upbeat and had a twinkle in his deep blue eyes that left a lasting impression. He was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Verla, his sister Francis Hodge and brother Larry Herrick. He is survived by his brother Donald "Donnie" Herrick, beloved wife Joanne, daughters Linda Wolf, Cheryl (Mitch) Yoke, Cindy Giles, son James (Flora) Nenema, grandchildren Lance (Jen) Wolf, Lucas Wolf, Ryan (Leah) Yoke, Rachel Yoke, Justin (Lauren) Yoke, Lindsay Giles, Davis Giles, Salina (Robert Neal) Nenema, James Jr. (Sarah) Nenema, Paul (Autumn) Nenema, and his 15 great-grandchildren. The family will hold a celebration of life at the Open Door Congregational Church in Deer Park, WA on Saturday, December 14th at 11:00am. A reception will follow at the Deer Park Eagles Club. To sign Howard's online guestbook, please visit: www.lauerfuneral.com Published in Spokesman-Review from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close