LYTLE, Howard R., Jr. Howard Roy Lytle Jr. "Skip" passed peacefully into God's arms October 15, 2020. He resided in Harrison, Idaho with his bride of 50 years, Patricia "Pat" /"Tricia", who predeceased him in July of 2019. They are together again in paradise. Skip was born on September 21, 1943 in Cliffwood, New Jersey to Howard Roy Lytle Sr. and Eleanor (Tierney) Lytle. He grew up with his brothers, Jack and Dale, in West New York, New Jersey and attended high school at Memorial High. He then attended technical college for electrical. He was drafted into the Army and served as a sergeant in the 11th Armored Cavalry Blackhorse Battalion during the Vietnam War in 1968 and returned safely home in 1969. He married Patricia (Handl) on November 18, 1968 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Skip and Pat had three children, Michele (Gridley), Brett, and Trevor and raised them in Monroe, Connecticut for 13 years, until Skip's job relocated the family to Spokane, Washington. Skip worked in the computer industry for over 30 years and then retired to start his own business, The National Repair Center. As the business grew, Skip and Tricia found a beautiful lake home on Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, to eventually retire and reside in year-round. Their firstborn child, Michele, married Christopher Gridley and had their first grandchild, daughter Jadyn Lea (22). Their first son, Brett married Julie (McCowan) and they have two children: daughter, Zoe Bella (13) and son, Maxwell Ryan (10). Their youngest son, Trevor, married Savannah (Jameson) and have one son, Parker Jackson (3). Known as "Pop Pop" to his grandkids, the love he shared with them was immeasurable! Everyone always wanted to spend as much time as possible at Pop Pop and Samma's house! They will miss Pop Pop immensely. Skip and Tricia loved traveling and would take the family on many vacations and when they fully retired, they purchased a travel trailer and went exploring all over the United States during the winter months. Skip was a volunteer for the East Side Fire District in Harrison and made some remarkable friends, all who would do anything for Skip and Pat. They had some great parties with many good friends throughout their lives and made countless memories. Skip had a great sense of humor and was very generous in helping friends and family whenever someone needed him. He loved pizza (East Coast style as if there is any other kind!!), and debating politics with the best of them! Additionally, and quite important, he enjoyed a few glasses of good box wine at "wine-thirty"! Howard and Patricia provided a safe, warm home for their children and instilled in them a good work ethic and a love of family and friends. Howard is survived by his three children and four grand- children; his youngest brother, Dale Lytle; and also, his best friend, Alfred Wright. All are welcome to services at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Yates Funeral Home Coeur d' Alene Chapel, 744 N. 4th St., Coeur d'Alene, ID with a 3:00 PM reception at Chris and Heidi Hansen's home: 6415 S. Bartholomew Road in Medical Lake, WA. Due to Washington State Covid restrictions, only immediate family will also attend a service at 2:15 PM at Washington State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Medical Lake, WA. Yates Funeral Home is entrusted with final arrangements. Please visit Skip's online memorial and sign his guestbook at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com