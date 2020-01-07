VERBECK, Howard Howard Verbeck, 87, passed away December 18, 2019 at Hospice House in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He was born September 7, 1932 to Lynn and Jesse in Washington. Howard was one of three siblings, with Howard being the oldest sibling. He is survived by his wife, Myrna of 25 years; son, Rocky (Marysville); brother Darrell and his wife Marge, and numerous stepchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Howard was preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard Verbeck. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at the LDS Church, 2293 W. Hanley, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho 83815. A reception will follow the service. Yates Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. Please visit Howard's online registry at www.yatesfuneralhomes.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 7, 2020