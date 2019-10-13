Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard W. TESKE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TESKE, Howard W. Surrounded by family, Howard Walter Teske passed away peacefully at the age of 92, in Ritzville, WA on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Howard was born on December 20, 1926 to Walter and Lydia Teske. During his youth he lived on the family farm in Ritzville and attended Ritzville schools graduating in 1945. Howard met Barbara J. Woodside at a dance in Ritzville after he returned from Korea while serving in the Army. They were married in 1950 and made their home on the Teske farm in Ritzville where they raised their five children. They later retired and moved into a house in Ritzville. Howard and Barbara supported each other in love for over 60 years. Howard operated a wheat and cattle ranch. He enjoyed raising and riding horses. Other activities were fishing, trap shooting, hunting deer, elk, bear, grouse, pheasant and the occasional wolf. He enjoyed smoking his pipe and cigars. He loved his family, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was blessed with daughters-in-law and sons-in-law. He also enjoyed casino trips with his daughters. Howard is survived by his children and spouses Gail Teske Jacobson and Eric, Spokane, WA; Paulette Teske, Ritzville, WA; Randy Teske and Marsha, Ritzville, WA; Russel Teske and Jackie, Olympia, WA; and Carol Teske Peden and Kevin, Valleyford, WA. His grandchildren Kevin Koch, Spokane, WA; Michelle Teske Hennings, Sprague, WA; Missy Morton Kjack, St. John, WA; Angela Gibler Hille, Cheney, WA; David Morton, Lamont, WA; Jason Teske, Ritzville, WA; Mark Gibler, Ritzville, WA; and Kylene Peden Brender, Sandpoint, ID. His great-grandchildren Olivia Kjack, Harlee Hennings, Kassidy Koch, Hayes Hennings, Kelsey Koch, Wyatt Gibler, Lyla Kjack, Kenley Hille, Riley Gibler, Darin Morton. Howard was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Lydia Teske; his infant son Robert Teske; his sisters Betty Jean Teske Speck and Evelyn Teske Fode; and his beloved wife Barbara Woodside Teske and their dog Chi Chi. A memorial service to celebrate Howard's life will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:30 PM at the Ritzville Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 206 S. Division Street. Refreshments will be following the service. If desired, gifts can be sent in Howard's memory to his favorite charity, the Adam's County Pet Rescue, 1961 W. Bench Rd., Othello, WA 99344.

