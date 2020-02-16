Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hubert W. "Hugh" SMITH Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

, Hubert W., Jr. "Hugh" Hubert "Hugh" W. Smith, Jr. passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020 at Spokane Hospice House with his wife Diane at his side. Hugh was born in Flint, Michigan on March 30, 1943. His father, Hubert Smith, Sr. an Air Force recruiter, and the family lived in several cities throughout the United States during Hugh's younger years and settled in Jonesboro, Arkansas when Hugh was in high school. He then attended Arkansas State University, graduating in 1968. He furthered his studies at Southern Illinois University, where he was a teaching assistant, and graduated with a Master of Arts Degree in Theater. Hugh had a beautiful singing voice and after graduate school played summer stock musical theater in the south for several years. Hugh was a gifted screenwriter and in partnership formed a film production company in Louisville, Kentucky. He later wanted ever greater writing challenges and broader competition, as Hollywood beckoned. With his exceptional writing skills and his understanding of human foibles, Hugh spent many successful years writing screenplays and ghost writing for Hollywood producers. "His social conscience was ever present in his work" as a notable film critic observed. He enjoyed both the process and the reward of having several of his screenplays produced. Hugh married Diane Erstad of Spokane in 1980 and they resided in San Diego where Hugh's strong interest in education led to his work in continuing adult education writing textbooks and managing a publishing department for continuing nursing education. He later specialized in teaching high school and university English as a second language in Poland, Thailand, and South Korea. Hugh's sensitivity, awareness for social justice, and continued interest in the culture was reflected in his pursuit of an authentic life. Despite several years of struggling with illness, his curiosity and creative spirit stayed vital. Prior to his passing , he was working on a novel and exploring new findings in science, history, religion, politics, film, gardening, and sports. Though having lived in many U.S cities and abroad, Hugh was most content living in Spokane with his wife Diane and for the last 15 years was an avid and steadfast fan of Gonzaga Men's Basketball and the Seattle Seahawks. Hugh is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Diane Erstad Smith in Spokane, daughter, Melanie Smith-Jacks of New York, sisters Terry Parish (Larry) of Jonesboro, Arkansas and Toni Forrest (Nelson) of Folley Beach, South Carolina, and two nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his mother Zula (Tina) Witt, his father Hubert W. Smith, Sr., sister Shirley Diane Smith, and brother Philip Kent Smith. Hugh will be remembered by loved ones and friends as courageous, honest, kind, intelligent, passionate, interesting, a lover of nature, and adventuresome. "Learning More" was a hallmark of Hugh's life. A celebration of life will be scheduled for Spring 2020.

