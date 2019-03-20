Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Huston Anderson "Doug" THOMPSON. View Sign

THOMPSON, Huston Anderson "Doug" Huston "Doug" Anderson Thompson, 61, passed away January 22nd, 2019. Doug was born in Spokane, WA August 6th, 1957. Doug attended Sentinel High School in Missoula, MT and later moved to Deer Park, WA. October 4th, 2000 Doug married Carol Thompson. In 2005, Doug and his family moved to Yelm, WA. Doug worked for National Food Corp for 43 years. Doug was passionate about hunting, fishing, camping, muscle cars, motorcycles, old trucks and anything else that went fast. His greatest joy in life was his son, Doug. Doug is survived by his wife, Carol, and son, Doug, of Yelm, WA; his brother, Dale of Chattaroy, WA; his mother, Carol, niece, Breanne, sisters, Danette, Cheryl, Cathleen and Debbie, of Spokane, WA, as well as numerous other family and friends. He will be dearly missed. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at Clayton Grange #456, 4478 Railroad Rd. at 10am. There will be a potluck reception directly following memorial service.

THOMPSON, Huston Anderson "Doug" Huston "Doug" Anderson Thompson, 61, passed away January 22nd, 2019. Doug was born in Spokane, WA August 6th, 1957. Doug attended Sentinel High School in Missoula, MT and later moved to Deer Park, WA. October 4th, 2000 Doug married Carol Thompson. In 2005, Doug and his family moved to Yelm, WA. Doug worked for National Food Corp for 43 years. Doug was passionate about hunting, fishing, camping, muscle cars, motorcycles, old trucks and anything else that went fast. His greatest joy in life was his son, Doug. Doug is survived by his wife, Carol, and son, Doug, of Yelm, WA; his brother, Dale of Chattaroy, WA; his mother, Carol, niece, Breanne, sisters, Danette, Cheryl, Cathleen and Debbie, of Spokane, WA, as well as numerous other family and friends. He will be dearly missed. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, March 23rd, 2019 at Clayton Grange #456, 4478 Railroad Rd. at 10am. There will be a potluck reception directly following memorial service. Published in Spokesman-Review from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close