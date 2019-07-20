Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ida Della Joan Robideau STIFFARM. View Sign Service Information Heritage Funeral & Cremation 508 North Government Way Spokane , WA 99224 (509)-838-8900 Send Flowers Obituary

STIFFARM, Ida Della Joan (Robideau) (Age 91) Grandma Ida, as she was known by many, started her Journey Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 5:24 pm surrounded by loved ones at the South Hill Hospice House in Spokane, WA. Born July 21, 1927 at Fort Totten, North Dakota on the Spirit Lake Souix Nation to Annie Jane (Jetty) Robideau and William "Bill" Oliver Robideau; one of 15 children. On November 7, 1951 Ida met Benjamin Stiffarm No.1 and married in Butte, Montana, eventually making their home in Seattle, Washington with the nine children they had and raised together. Her husband of 64 years and four of their children have preceded her in death, as well as 12 of her siblings and her parents; her surviving children: James G. Robideau of Chadron Nebraska, Deborah (Rattler) Stiffarm of Spokane, Micheal (Fredricka) Stiffarm of Rapid City, South Dakota and Nancy (Many Hides) Stiffarm of Browning, MT. Grandma Ida worked for Boeing and eventually became a Certified Nursing Assistant and worked many years in the field. She developed an outstanding reputation for her work, through word of mouth, she worked for some of the wealthiest families of Seattle, often times caring for her patients through the end of their lives. No matter where Grandma Ida found herself she was always smiling, telling amazing stories and encouraging everyone to do the best they can no matter what. Our Grandmother had 29 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren (the newest one born July 13), and more than 15 great-great-grandchildren that live "all over the place" she dearly loved each and every one of them. Grandma had many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews whom she loved and cherished, having life long relationships with many of them. She was known in her large family as the most loving and kind hearted one, she loved animals, and getting to know everyone. She also was an amazing seamstress making many Native regalia for her large family. Our family would like to thank the good works of the South Hill Hospice House Staff for an outstanding job in caring for our Grandma Ida at this time in her life. Please join us in celebrating her life on Monday, July 22nd at noon at the Heritage Family Funeral Home on Government Way in Spokane, WA, feed to follow.

