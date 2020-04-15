Spokesman-Review Obituaries
Ball & Dodd Funeral Home
5100 West Wellesley Ave
Spokane, WA 99205
(509) 328-5620
More Obituaries for Ida FELTON
Ida Marie (Silflow) FELTON


1929 - 2020
FELTON, Ida Marie (Silflow) Ida Marie (Silflow) Felton left this world to be with Jesus on Good Friday, April 10, 2020 with her children at her side. During her frustrating battle with Alzheimer's, she continued to touch people with her love, dignity, and grace. She was born October 2, 1929, to Fredrick Wilhelm Paul and Iona (Larson) Silflow in Kendrick, Idaho. She loved growing up on the farm in the close-knit family community. Her first years of school were in a one room schoolhouse with the first eight grades taught together. She graduated in 1946 from Kendrick High School, then attended North Idaho College of Education and the University of Idaho. While working in Lewiston she met Virgil Vittetoe Felton and they married on November 26, 1953. Their children were all born in Lewiston and the family moved to Spokane in 1970. They enjoyed camping, socializing and travelling with friends. Virgil preceded her in death on March 2, 1991. Ida was an active member of the Lutheran Church throughout her life, her church home in Spokane was Ascension Lutheran for 20 years, and St. Mark's Lutheran for the last 28 years. She worked in various accounting and business administrative support jobs. She and Virgil worked together in a business they owned for several years, Northwest Sandblast. Caring for others with her loving, creative, meticulous actions was what made Ida most fulfilled. Ida's creativity was expressed in many ways, but most passionately in beautiful quilted projects she made. Over the years, family and friends have been blessed with the many gifts of her treasured creations. Her cooking and baking, especially pies and cinnamon rolls were always the highlight of any gathering. Ida is survived by her children Karen (Keith) Nelson and Connie (Jeff) Payne of Spokane, and Greg (Sally) Felton of Meridian, Idaho and her grandchildren Andrew Nelson of Bellingham, Jeannie (Benjamin) Higgs of Sandpoint, Idaho and Maxwell Felton of Meridian, Idaho. She is also survived by her brother Harold Silflow. She is preceded in death by her first son Jerry William, her parents, her husband, and her brothers Emil Silflow and Marvin Silflow. The strength of her loving connection with extended family and friends has meant so much to so many. She wanted her service to be one of thanks for what God has done for us. This will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or Hospice of Spokane.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 15, 2020
