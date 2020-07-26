JOHNSON, Ida May Ida May Johnson, 91, passed away on July 20, 2020. May was the only child born to Robert and Ida Thomas in Lusk, Wyoming. After high school her family moved to Bonners Ferry, ID. May found work as a cook at a farm in Harrington, WA, where she met her Husband Dean. They were married and after several moves, May and Dean settled near Latah, WA. Together they raised two children Roberta Houck and Charles Johnson. May loved the farm life. Raising livestock and driving grain truck were some of her joys! In addition she worked as an aide at both the Tekoa and Fairfield care centers and enjoyed the time she spent caring for the elderly. Throughout her life her passions included sewing, cooking, crocheting, her flowers, all animals and helping with community organizations. She is preceded in death by her husband and son. She is survived by her daughter, grandchildren Robin, Stephanie, Michael, and Mark, and 10 great-grandchildren whom she loved very much. Per May's request there will be no service. Private burial will be at Bonners Ferry, ID for family.



