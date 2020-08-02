ROPP, Meryl Ileen Midkiff (Age 94) Meryl Ileen Midkiff Ropp, 94, of Spokane, Washington passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 27th, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who always helped others in need. Her creativity and kindness shines on in the hearts of her family. Meryl was born on March 23rd, 1926 in Caldwell, Idaho to Mahala Elizabeth Midkiff and Jefferson Franklin Midkiff. She married Richard C. Ropp in 1953, and they had two sons: James Ropp and Richard (Frank) Ropp. She also had five grandchildren, James, Marissa, Tristina, Michelle, and Leah, as well as four great-grandchildren, Makala, Adrianne, Aiden, and Savanna. Meryl was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Ropp, and her son, Richard (Fank) Ropp. She is survied by James Ropp, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. She was adored by all and will be missed dearly.



