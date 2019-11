GREIG, Ilene Lorraine July 19, 1924 - November 16, 2019 Born in Maplewood, Minnesota, Ilene moved a lot, finally graduating from high school in Spokane, WA. In 1955, she married Paul Greig and the couple raised their three children in Airway Heights. Later in life, Ilene moved to Deer Park to be closer to family, living the last few years of her life with her family on the Pend Orielle River. She will be greatly missed. Ilene was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Greig. She is survived by her three children Mike Greig, Pam Greig and Sherry Tesch as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graveside service for Ilene will be held at the Woodland Cemetery in Deer Park, WA on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11am. To sign Ilene's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com