CHRISTENSEN, Iness Lorene (Age 82) Iness Lorene Christensen was born on March 12, 1936 in Wenatchee, Washington. Lorene was the youngest of four children born to Knox and Myrtle (Avey) Abbott. She grew up on a small family farm in the Spokane Valley and attended Central Valley High School, graduating with the class of 1954. Lorene met her future husband, Gary Christensen, while still in high school. They married after graduation on June 13, 1954 in Opportunity, WA, and both attended Washington State University and both graduated in 1957. Gary was commissioned as an Air Force officer, which began a 21-year career that would move the family to nine different States and Canada. During this time, the couple had five more children: Gates, Reed, Elaine, Jill, and Brett. Lorene received her master's degree from Eastern Washington University, and worked at Shaw Middle School in Spokane teaching English-as-a-Second-Language to children from many different countries. Lorene was always an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, doing volunteer service in every place they lived. She and her husband also served a mission for the Church in inner-city Philadelphia from 1995 to 1997. In September of 2016, Lorene suffered a severe stroke which impaired her memory, but she battled back to come home. She finally succumbed to cancer and passed on February 9, 2019 at the age of 82 She is preceded in death by her parents, her son, Gates and two siblings; Lyle Abbott and Paula Olson. She is survived by her loving husband; Gary, four children and their spouses; Debbie Christensen of the Spokane Valley, Reed and Myra Christensen of Hillsboro Oregon, Kent and Elaine Carson of Stafford Virginia, Jill Christensen and Jennifer Goodfellow of Framingham Massachusetts, Brett and Jill Christensen of Farmington Utah, a sister Norma Trefy of the Spokane Valley, eighteen grandchildren and thirty four great-grandchildren, Minh and Crystal Pham of Kennewick Washington, and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints - Council Creek Ward, 2700 Leon Street in Forest Grove, OR. Dedication of the Grave will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 18, 2019 at the Pines Cemetery, 1402 S. Pines Rd. in Spokane, WA.

