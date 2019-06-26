HAHN, Inez Jean Born in Monse, WA on September 16, 1932, the fourth child of Edward Hahn and Cora (Jones) Hahn. Preceded in death by her parents, brother Donald and sister Dorothy Hansen. She is survived by two sisters, Joyce Fabel and Norma Weber and neices and nephews. Inez graudated from North Central High School and worked for several years as a house parent at a childrens' home. She was "Mom" to many children in her Sunday School classes. A Celebration of Life will be held on June 29th at 11am at Ridgeview Christian Center at Ash and Nebraska.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 26, 2019