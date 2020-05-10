MOORE, Ione (Hall) 04.27.33 to 04.29.20 Ione Hall Moore died peacefully April 29th, 2020 with her eldest daughter and only grandchild at her bedside. Her son, daughter-in-law, and youngest daughter were there by video phone. She died just two days after her 87th birthday. Ione was born in 1933 to Guy and Nina Hall in Whitepine, Montana. Two brothers fell in love with two sisters and while Ione was an only child, her aunt and uncle had a house full of kids and she thought she just had an extra set of parents. Ione attended Washington State University until she married James Garland Moore. Early in their marriage the couple moved to Moran Prairie where Ione founded Toryaire Kennels and set out to raise Airedale puppies, and her three kids. At 35, she separated from her husband and returned to school to graduate Cum Laude in Sociology from Eastern Washington University. The couple reunited and the family moved to the Bay Area where her husband accepted a position at Stanford University. They lived on campus until 1975 when they separated for the final time. Ione eventually took a position with Pacific Bell where she worked for thirty years. She retired in Spokane until she moved to Seattle to be near children. A beloved grandmother and mother, Ione will be remembered for her feisty and generous spirit. She is survived by her two daughters, one son, one granddaughter, and two cousins. Ione will be laid to rest at Whitepine Cemetery amid three generations of loved ones. A visitation will be held at Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home in Spokane Valley, Washington, Thursday, May 14th from 1:30 to 5:30 Pacific Time. A graveside memorial will follow in Whitepine, Montana, Friday, May 15th, 12 Noon, Mountain Time. Online condolences may be made at HazenJaegerValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 10, 2020.