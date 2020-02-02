Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ira RASH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RASH, Ira (Age 64) Ira Rash was born on July 23rd, 1955. He was a 64 years old. He left us on Friday, January 17th, 2020 to the promise land. He has joined both sets of parents, his son Raymond,and his sister Milly. Survived by his wife Betty, six children, Lee, Wanda, Chrystal, D'Andre, Danny, JJ, and many more brothers and sisters, 22 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, plus an abundance of friends. We will surely miss him. Ira touched many hearts and lives. He was a Jack of many trades and a master of few. His years Long Hauling and working security where his best times. A special heartfelt thanks goes to Stephanie Schell, Laurie Dickson, Bill and Karie Reynolds from Project ID, Hospice and Valley Residential Care. As well as the VRC staff (Amy, Rachel) residents and his best friend Jeff. A potluck and Celebration of Ira's life (services same location at 11am) will be held on February 9th, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. location Project ID, 4209 East Pacific Avenue, Spokane, WA. Please bring a side dish or dessert. We would appreciate you to share your memories and stories with us. In lieu of flowers we would appreciate donations to go to one of these two:The Valley Residential Care c/o Dan Watt, 14106 E. 3rd Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99216; Or Project ID, made through

