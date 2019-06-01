Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irena May DURRANT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DURRANT, Irena May (Age 81) Irena May Durrant was born on January 23, 1938, and passed into the arms of Jesus on May 29th, 2019. Irena is survived by nine children, 33 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, six brothers and their families, and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, two sons, and one grandchild. Irena was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church for over 50 years and was most noted as a gifted teacher to all ages. Irena was also a member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary for about 25 years where she was a decorated leader and trainer. Finally, Irena actively volunteered with the local Girl Scout council for more than 20 years. The number of lives she has touched in her endeavors is immeasurable. A celebration of Irena's life will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church on Monday, June 3, at 2:30pm, with a reception following. Donations in her honor can be made to the Redeemer Lutheran Church Preschool of which she was the founder.

