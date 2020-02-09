Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene BARKER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BARKER, Irene (Age 100) July 12, 1919 - February 4, 2020 Irene Barker passed away on February 4, 2020 and was born in Monse, WA on July 12, 1919 to George and Josephine Marchand. She married Willis Barker in May of 1937. Their daughter Joyce was born in 1939 followed by their son Thomas in 1946. They moved to Spokane in 1948 where she was an active bowler, winning many trophies and enjoyed camping, fishing and raising flowers. She was a member of the Eagles and played pinochle every Saturday for many years and celebrated her 100th birthday there. She was preceded in death by her parents, her six siblings, her husband Willis and son Thomas. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce and son-in-law Thomas Trotter, daughter-in-law Wende Barker, grandchildren Sue Rohwer (Mark), Brenda, Renee Morse, Russell Randall, Levi Barker (Tasha) and Sean Barker (Isaac), step-grandchildren Dennis Trotter (Trina), Dorthy Simmons (Tim) and Deanne Belote (Frank). She leaves behind many great and great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-great-granddaughter. She lived a very full life and will be greatly missed. Celebration of Life will be held at the Spokane Valley Eagles on May 2, 2020.

