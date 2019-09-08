Spokesman-Review Obituaries
More Obituaries for Irene LeBLANC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Bernice LeBLANC

LeBLANC, Irene Bernice (Age 87) Irene Bernice LeBlanc entered into rest September 3, 2019. She was born January 31, 1932 in Devils Lake, ND to Stanley and Rose (Herman) Poitra. While Irene was a child the family moved to Spokane, WA where she graduated from Marycliff High School. She married George G. LeBlanc at Our Lady of Lourdes in 1952 and he preceded her in death in 1994. St. Francis of Assisi was her home parish. She is survived by a son Douglas LeBlanc, Spokane, WA; two daughters, Patricia Dill, Spokane, WA and Lori Hawkins, Port Gamble, WA; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; sister Alice Arnold; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by a son Ron LeBlanc; daughter Sharon LeBlanc; and brother, Michael Poitra. A visitation will be held at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division, Spokane on Tuesday, September 10 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. A Vigil Service will be conducted at 7:00. Cremation will follow with urn placement at Holy Cross Cemetery on Wednesday at 1:00 P.M. Please visit Irene's page at hennesseyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 8, 2019
