JOHNSON, Irene E. (Vogt) Irene Elizabeth Johnson passed away on June 2, 2019 in Spokane, Washington. She was born on November 7, 1931 in Chewelah, Washington, to Jesse and Lou Vogt. Irene grew up and attended school in Chewelah, graduating from Jenkins High School in 1949 before moving to Spokane in 1956 with her two children, Richard and Elaine. Irene worked as a bookkeeper for Roundup Grocery and then SuperValu for many years. She made many lifelong friends while working there. Irene married her love, Dave W. Johnson, on August 27, 1977. They had been married for almost 30 years when he passed in 2007. Irene was a longtime member of St. Joseph Parish in Otis Orchards. She was a woman of strong faith and passed this on to her family. She truly embodied the greatest commandments in her love of God and her love of all others. Irene loved getting together for family gatherings and was a supporter of gathering for even the littlest reason. Happiness could be found with Grandma reading stories, playing cards, learning "finger exercises," or playing baseball in the backyard. Irene will be remembered for her great sense of humor, her wit, and her loving personality. She will be missed by family and friends alike. Irene is survived by her son, Richard Rocks; daughter, Elaine Allen; step-sons, Mark and Gary Johnson; step-daughters, Karen Kline and Gayle Elliot; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Johnson and siblings, Fred, Mary, Rich, Hube, Ben, Danny, and Leo. Rosary will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4521 Arden Rd., Otis Orchards, WA 99027. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at St. Joseph's followed by a luncheon. The committal service will be at St. Joseph Cemetery, 17825 E. Trent Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99216. Memorial donations are suggested to Parkinson's Foundation or . Please share your memories of Irene at

