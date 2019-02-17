Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene KINNIER. View Sign

KINNIER, Irene (Age 108) Irene Kinnier passed away quietly February 9, 2019. Irene was born to James and Lula Robison December 17, 1910 in Spokane, WA. Irene gradu-ated from Lewis and Clark High School in Spokane. She married Estel Kinnier on March 30, 1929. They raised two daughters, Sherry and Kay. Irene loved spending time with her family, working in her yard and fishing with Estel. Nothing brought her more joy than family around the kitchen table. Irene was a woman of deep faith and as her great-grandson often said, "some people go to church once a week, but Grandma sits down every morning with God for a cup of tea." Irene lived in the home she and Estel built in North Spokane for 65 years. When she was 99 years old Irene moved to Rockwood Hawthorne and this is where she resided until her passing. Irene was preceded in death by her beloved husband Estel, her daughter Sherry Jones (Bill) and all 11 of her siblings. She is survived by her daughter Kay Sturdevant (Don), her granddaughters, Kathy Smith (Dennis), Karla Womack (Brian), Debra Brittain (Richard), Carol Somers (Robert), Marie Olesen (Bryan), Karen Hill (Patrick), 11 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held February 23, 2019, 9:00 AM at Fairmount Memorial Park in the Sunset Chapel located at 5200 W. Wellesley, Spokane, WA. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Rockwood Hawthorne for their loving care. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 17, 2019

