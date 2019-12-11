Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene M. SCHEELER. View Sign Service Information Danekas Funeral Home 207 E Main Ritzville , WA 99169 (509)-659-0303 Send Flowers Obituary

SCHEELER Irene M. 1933 -2019 Irene M. Scheeler, age 86. A long-time resident of Lind, WA until her final two years, passed away on November 22, 2019 in Spokane Valley, WA. Irene was born on May 10, 1933 to Theodore "Ted" Fode and Lydia (Sackmann) Fode, one of eight children: Clarence, Esther, Alfred, Richard, Elmer, Harold, and Reinhold. In addition, Irene had lots and lots of aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, with whom she liked to stay in touch. Irene graduated from Lind High School, and married Jack Scheeler on September 18, 1953. They had two daughters, Marcia born in 1955 and Janet in 1958. She was a homemaker and supported Jack and his brother, John, in the family wheat farm operations. Irene had many talents; she was an amazing gardener flowers, roses, vegetables; quilting many a niece and nephew were recipients of quilts she made for them over the years; various craft work for home décor, holidays, school and children's events. Irene was an excellent cook, for which harvest crews were very thankful of. Irene also hosted many Thanksgiving and Christmas meals with various family members. She decorated the house according to the holiday. The house at Christmas in particular, seemed always magical to her husband, daughters, and grandchildren. Irene was also talented when it came to baking and decorating birthday cakes for her grandchildren as well as others. She knew their interests and likes and decorated elaborately accordingly. Her smile and bright personality will be especially missed and remembered. Irene was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Jack. Surviving family members include her daughters, Marcia Eakins and Janet Phillips, her grandchildren Jake (Allie) Phillips, Kaytlin (Shane) Hopkins. Other surviving relatives include her brother Richard (Marilyn) Fode, Elmer (Patsy) Fode, sister-in-law's Marge Hughes, and Kathleen Scheeler, and brother-in-law Milt Klettke. A Memorial Service will be held in the spring. Memorial or donations may be made in Irene's name to the Lind Senior Center, P.O. Box 345, Lind, WA 99341. To leave online condolences for the family please visit our website at www.danekasfh.com . As sunlit shadows begin to descend A gentle breeze whispers to the forest it tends. Soft dew touches sweet petals to their rest And crisp air lingers as stars begin to crest. The journey began with hopes and dreams My friends, my family and all life brings. For many paths chosen and crossroads tressed I know that I have been truly blessed. Remember my laughter the smiles and tears, Put away all your regrets and enjoy your years. Now the soothing calm and peace surround A place of rest I have found Spirits lift to the Heavens with a quiet sigh, and so shall I. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 11, 2019

