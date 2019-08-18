Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Mae ORGILL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ORGILL, Irene Mae August 12, 1940 - August 9, 2019 Irene Mae Orgill passed away peacefully among family on August 9th, 2019 in Spokane just a few days short of her 79th birthday following a long struggle with illness. Born and raised on a peach farm in Rulison, Colorado to Roy and Mary Perry, the 7th child of 8, Irene was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed playing piano. She graduated from Grand Valley High School with honors at the age of 16 and moved to Riverside, California where she met and married Marvin Orgill. They moved to Eugene, Oregon and started a family while her husband attended the University of Oregon. After living in California again, then Boise, the family settled in Spokane in 1967 where Irene lived and worked as a homemaker for over two decades. Divorced in 1983 Irene entered the workforce at the Spokane Teamsters Union Local 690 and continued providing for her children and grandchild. She was ultimately appointed office manager and retired in 2000. Irene lived with grace and dignity. She was a loving and caring mother, respected and adored by many, most especially her family. Preceded in death by brothers Kenneth, Richard and Edward, she is survived by her four children Marva Crawford (Russell), Carla Orgill (Mark), Darold Orgill (Teri), Edward Orgill (Sonya); grandchild Angela Stella; brother Robert; sisters Jeanne and Marian, and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of her life will take place at the McGinnity Room at 116 W. Pacific in downtown Spokane from 4-8 PM on Tuesday, August 20th. Please stay for food and conversation after a presentation from 5-6 PM. The family would like to thank South Hill Village, Pineridge, Touchmark Homecare and Hospice of Spokane for their kindness and professionalism. Donations can be made in Irene's name to:

