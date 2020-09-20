HOUSLEY, Iris May Iris May Housley passed away peacefully in her home in Spokane, Washington surrounded by her family on September 6, 2020. Iris was born on March 27, 1935 in Pleasant Hill, Tennessee. Iris was proceeded in death by both of her parents, Gaither Adams, Ova (Elmore) Adams, six brothers and sisters: Wayland Adams, Glenn Adams, Vennie Adams, Bernice Kennedy, Julia Maxine Weber and Mary Jane Miller. Iris is survived by five children, James (Tina) Housley, Allison O'Connor, Christine (Steve) Kasch, Pam (Steve) Dahlman and Anita Adams. Five grandchildren: Victoria (Matt) Carroll, Tyler O'Connor, Tiffany Kasch, Earl Kasch and Trinity Housley and four great- grandchildren: Elizabeth Carroll, Lillian Carroll, Zezah O'Connor and Emmelyn Kasch. She is also survived by two sisters Jean Rosendahl and Tyke Carr and two sisters-in-law, Fon Adams and Reiko Adams. Iris grew up in Idaho, then moved to Washington in 1967 and lived there for the remainder of her life. Iris was a strong, brave, kind, loyal and unforgettable women who had a huge heart and was beloved by everyone who met her. She loved nature, birdwatching and the beach, especially the Dungeness Spit in Sequim. Iris devoted her life to her family, she raised her children and one granddaughter on her own. She also cared for her grandchildren and for the last 12 years she lived with and help raise two of her great granddaughters. She also loved her three grand dogs. She was an avid reader who believed everyone should enrich their lives with books and learning. She battled MS for 57 years, and it was dear to her heart, as well as being a breast cancer survivor. We are eternally grateful to Hospice of Spokane and all of Iris' amazing doctors throughout the years. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the MS Society, Breast Cancer foundations or Pancreatic Cancer foundations. She was a wonderful mom, nana and friend who will be missed dearly.



